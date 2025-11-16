Makar has been recalled from AHL Colorado by the Avalanche, the team announced Sunday.

The Avalanche certainly are taking advantage of the fact that the team's AHL affiliate is less than an hour's drive away from Denver. Makar was sent down after being recalled and appearing in Thursday's game, the last time the Avalanche were in action, and now, he's back up to presumably fill out the lineup for Sunday's contest against the Islanders. The 24-year-old is still seeking his first NHL point and has appeared in two contests this season.