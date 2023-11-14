Tatar recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Tatar had a puck bounce off him to Ross Colton for the Avalanche's second tally, a power-play goal. His second assist of the game was much more deliberate, as Tatar set up Cale Makar early in the third period. This effort ended a six-game point drought for Tatar, who was also scratched once in that span. He's up to six helpers, eight shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating through 13 outings. The 32-year-old could get a chance to fill a top-six role at even strength with Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) out, though Tatar saw just 12:17 of ice time Monday.
More News
-
Avalanche's Tomas Tatar: Returns on fourth line•
-
Avalanche's Tomas Tatar: Removed from lineup•
-
Avalanche's Tomas Tatar: Helps on game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Tomas Tatar: Starts on top, finishes on second•
-
Avalanche's Tomas Tatar: Contributes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Tomas Tatar: Produces helper in win•