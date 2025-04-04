Tatar won't participate in Friday's practice session due to personal reasons, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils noted that Tatar skated earlier Friday, but it's not yet clear whether his absence from practice will impact his status for Saturday's matchup against the Rangers. The 34-year-old has picked up points in two of his last four appearances, posting a goal, an assist, three hits and three blocked shots while averaging 12:49 of ice time across that span. If Tatar is unable to play Saturday, Nathan Bastian, Cody Glass (lower body) and Nolan Foote are candidates to enter the lineup.