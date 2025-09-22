Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Returns to practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (lower body) participated in Monday's practice session, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky was absent from Sunday's practice due to a lower-body injury, but it's encouraging that he was cleared to return a day later. He was skating on the top line with Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato early in camp, and it seems unlikely that Burakovsky's lower-body injury will impact his availability for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Missing from practice•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Headed to Windy City•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Adds assist with man advantage•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Lends power-play helper in loss•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: One of each in Saturday's win•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Goal, assist in blowout win•