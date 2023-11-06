Soderblom stopped 36 of 39 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Even with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier sidelined by upper-body injuries, the Devils had enough firepower to handle a rebuilding Chicago squad, but Soderblom did his best to keep his team in the game and the only pucks to beat him came on a power play, a breakaway and a deflected shot. The 24-year-old netminder is 1-4-0 to begin the season with a 3.96 GAA and ,882 save percentage, and Soderblom will need to show more consistency if he wants to push Petr Mrazek for the top spot in the Chicago crease.