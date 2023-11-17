Soderblom will patrol the blue paint on the road versus Nashville on Saturday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom is 1-5-0 with a 4.00 GAA and .881 save percentage this season. He will try to snap a four-game losing streak, as he last won in Toronto during the opening week of the season. Soderblom will face the Predators, who are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.93 goals per contest.