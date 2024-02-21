Soderblom is expected to start against Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Soderblom will attempt to win his first contest since Nov. 24. He has a 2-16-1 record, 4.01 GAA and .873 save percentage across 21 outings in 2023-24. Philadelphia hasn't been strong offensively this year, tying for 22nd with 2.91 goals per game, but Soderblom struggles make him a risky play in fantasy regardless of his opponent.
