Soderblom is expected to tend the twine on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

It's a tough matchup for Soderblom considering Tampa Bay currently leads the league in goals per game (3.54) while the Hawks have been giving up the third-most goals per night (3.45). The 25-year-old backstop is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.94 GAA and .893 save percentage.