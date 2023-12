Soderblom will patrol the home crease Sunday against Washington, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Petr Mrazek plays in Saturday's home contest versus St. Louis. The 24-year-old Soderblom has provided a 2-8-1 record this season with a 3.62 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 12 appearances. He has allowed 10 goals on 86 shots during his three-game winless skid.