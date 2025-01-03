Soderblom will defend the home crease against Montreal on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Soderblom went on a three-game winning streak in mid-December, but he's cooled off since then, going 0-2-0 with a 3.79 GAA and .882 save percentage over his last three appearances. Despite his recent struggles, he's seen more playing time than usual over the past few weeks since Petr Mrazek has been held out of the win column over the past month. Friday's start will be Soderblom's third over Chicago's last five games.