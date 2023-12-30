Katchouk was recalled from AHL Rockford on Saturday, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
Katchouk was sent down to Rockford on Dec. 12 after passing through waivers and managed three goals and five points in six AHL games. He had only two goals and four points in 17 NHL games this season before his demotion.
