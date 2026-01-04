Bedard (shoulder) is expected back before the Olympic break, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports Sunday.

Bedard is still dealing with the shoulder injury suffered at the very end of the last game he played in on Dec. 12. He's missed the 10 games since then, and a return to the ice isn't imminent but is expected before the Olympic break, beginning Feb. 6. The 20-year-old is in the midst of his best season as a pro with 19 goals and 25 assists in 31 games on the season.