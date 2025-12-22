Foligno (hand) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Foligno has been on injured reserve for just over a month due to a hand injury, and he's made progress in his recovery recently. While it was encouraging to see him fully participate in practice, the Blackhawks won't make a determination on his status for Tuesday's game against the Flyers until after the team's morning skate. Even if Foligno requires another game on the shelf, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return shortly after the holiday break.