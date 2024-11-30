Fantilli scored twice Friday in a 5-2 win over the Flames.

His first goal ended a 13-game goal drought; it opened the scoring in the first period. His second came on a two-on-one in the third after he came out of the penalty box to join the rush. Fantilli hasn't taken the big offensive step forward that was predicted in the preseason. But that will come. Fantilli's two-way play has improved, and he has turned around an abysmal minus-21 in 49 games from last season to a minus-2 in 22 games this year. His future is bright in keeper and dynasty formats, but temper expectations in redraft leagues. Fantilli is just 20 years old.