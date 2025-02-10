Jenner (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Monday.

Jenner hasn't played yet in 2024-25 after sustaining a shoulder injury late in training camp, but general manager Don Waddell expects the 31-year-old forward to play Feb. 22 against Chicago. Jenner still has to come off injured reserve, and assuming that happens after the break, he will be in the mix for a top-six role and could see time on the power play versus the Blackhawks. Jenner compiled 22 goals, 35 points, 155 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 119 hits across 58 regular-season appearances in the 2023-24 campaign.