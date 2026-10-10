Jenner scored a goal on three shots while adding a blocked shot and two PIM in Friday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Jenner broke a 1-1 tie with an unassisted goal at 17:38 of the second period, capitalizing on a defensive-zone turnover by New York to beat Dylan Garand. The veteran center finished with a plus-2 rating in 13:37 of ice time, but he's not expected to be a steady contributor on offense. As a bottom-six forward, most of his fantasy value will come in leagues that reward physicality stats, such as hits and blocked shots. This was his first goal of the season, and he had 38 points in 67 regular-season appearances for the Blue Jackets in the 2025-26 campaign.