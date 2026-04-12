Jenner scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets needed this win, and Jenner set the tone with a goal just 1:13 into the game. The 32-year-old has been limited to a depth role at times this year, but he's produced seven points over his last 13 contests. For the season, he's at 12 goals, 36 points, 127 shots on net, 145 hits, 63 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 65 appearances, production mostly in line with his usual totals. He hasn't had a fully healthy season since 2019-20.