Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Slow pace limits value
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Jenner now has 10 goals, 21 assists and 107 shots in 53 games this season. Most of his production came earlier in the season. In his last 20 games, Jenner has just two goals and five assists.
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