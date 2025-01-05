Provorov set up three goals in a 6-4 win over the Blues on Saturday.

It was the second three-assist game of Provorov's career. He has four assists in his last two games. Provorov's season is looking a lot like his 2023-24 when he finished with 32 points. But he's blocking a lot fewer shots this season. With 50 in 39 games so far, Provorov is on pace for the lowest total in that category in his nine-year NHL career. The same goes for shots -- this will be the first season he fails to crack 100 unless he picks up the pace. These games are nice, but Provorov is hard to roster if his secondary stats are in decline. The offense isn't enough.