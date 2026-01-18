Smith scored a goal and added two assists in Penn State's 6-3 win over the University of Notre Dame on Saturday.

Smith has done a decent job in his first NCAA season with 14 points in 20 outings this season. The Blue Jackets prospect is establishing himself quickly as a freshman. The 14th overall pick in 2025 will need some more development time, and he should be a steady source of offense from the blue line in the future.