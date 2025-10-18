Smith scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Penn State's 5-4 overtime win over Long Island University on Friday.

Smith has opened the NCAA season with four points in three games. The 18-year-old made the jump to college after racking up 54 points in 68 regular-season games for WHL Tri-City in 2024-25, which was enough for the Blue Jackets to select him 14th overall in the 2025 Draft. The offense is likely to always be there for Smith, but he'll be looking to improve his defensive game while with the Nittany Lions.