Johnson had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
Johnson has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past two games. The fifth overall pick (2021) appears to be taking the next step in his game. He has nine goals, seven assists and 32 shots in just 14 games, and is on pace to establish new career marks in all offensive categories. Continue to watch Johnson's 28.1 shooting percentage, which has nowhere to go but down. Still, he's a talented young forward with lots of fantasy promise.
