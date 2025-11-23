Pinelli scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Cleveland's 5-3 win over Hershey on Saturday.

Pinelli has scored in three straight games, earning five of his 10 points on the year in that span. He's added 35 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 13 AHL appearances in his first full professional season. The 20-year-old winger will get as much time as he needs to develop in Cleveland before pushing for an NHL job with the Blue Jackets.