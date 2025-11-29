Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: No timeline for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olivier (upper body) doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Saturday.
Portzline believes Olivier is probably week-to-week, but Columbus hasn't announced that yet. The 28-year-old Olivier has missed the last two games and hasn't been skating. He has registered three goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 71 hits and 44 PIM across 23 appearances this season.
