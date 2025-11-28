Olivier (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Olivier will miss his second straight game after getting injured early in Monday's 5-1 loss to Washington. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has contributed three goals, nine points, 29 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 71 hits and 44 PIM across 23 appearances this season.