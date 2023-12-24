Kuraly (abdomen) was discharged from the hospital Saturday after initial testing came back clear, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

It's an encouraging development after Kuraly needed to be helped off the ice Saturday against Toronto. The veteran center has six goals and 11 points through 34 games this season. If Kuraly does miss time following the holiday break, Mathieu Olivier would likely slot back into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity.