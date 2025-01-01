Werenski produced a power-play assist while adding a game-high 11 shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran blueliner saw an incredible 30:07 of ice time, and that was on a night when coach Dean Evason elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Werenski scored a career-high 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) in 2023-24 over 70 games, but he's on pace to shatter that mark in 2024-25. Through 38 appearances, he's already amassed 11 goals and 40 points, and his 145 shots on net puts him fifth in the NHL and first among all defenseman, behind only David Pastrnak (156), Brady Tkachuk (150), Nathan MacKinnon (148) and Jack Hughes (147). With the Blue Jackets surprisingly within striking distance of a playoff spot, Werenski is positioning himself to garner Norris Trophy votes at the end of the season.