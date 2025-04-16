Werenski logged two assists, including one on the power play, and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.
Werenski has two goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. The defenseman reached the 80-point mark with Tuesday's effort, becoming just the second blueliner in the league to hit that milestone in 2024-25. He's at 22 goals, 58 assists, 25 power-play points, 295 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 80 appearances.
