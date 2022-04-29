site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' David Perron: Expected to return Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Perron (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup Friday against visiting Vegas.
The plan is for Perron to take the ice for a final tune-up game before the Blues square off against Minnesota in Round 1 of the playoffs. He only missed one game with the lower-body issue.
