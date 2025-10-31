Holloway scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Holloway opened the scoring at 3:23 of the first period. The 24-year-old started slow in 2025-26, but he's earned a point in four of the last five games to pick up the pace on offense. While he's been listed on the third line recently, he's still seeing plenty of ice time amid the Blues' ongoing line shuffles. Holloway has two goals, three helpers, 22 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-6 rating over 11 appearances, so he still offers appeal as a power forward even if he can't match his 63-point output from the 2024-25 regular season.