Holloway signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract extension with the Blues on Friday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Holloway was eligible to become a restricted free agent this summer. He recorded 22 goals and 51 points in 59 regular-season outings in 2025-26. The 24-year-old also had 26 goals and 63 points in 77 outings during the 2024-25 regular season, so he's firmly established himself as a great top-six option, and he should continue to serve in that capacity for the entirety of his new contract.