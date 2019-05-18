Barbashev scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Barbashev pounced on a misplayed puck from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns just 35 seconds into the game, quickly slotting home the loose puck. Barbashev now has points in consecutive games, and has added 10 hits and five shots on goal in four games in the series.