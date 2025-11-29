Joseph posted an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Joseph picked up his first point in four appearances since he missed a game due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old forward is still very much in a part-time role as the Blues tried to find the right mix of players to fill bottom-six roles. Joseph has seven points, 20 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-1 rating over 19 appearances, but his lack of a secured spot in the lineup makes him too risky for most fantasy formats.