Luff scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Springfield's 8-6 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Luff has five points over his last two games. That follows a five-game slump, which was his worst dry spell of the campaign. He's at 14 goals, 24 helpers, 97 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 39 appearances. Based on previous instances, Luff is near the top of the list for call-ups when the Blues need an extra forward.