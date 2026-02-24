Luff was traded to the Islanders from the Blues in exchange for Julien Gauthier on Tuesday.

Luff is putting together a strong season in the minors, racking up 14 goals and 25 assists in 42 games with AHL Springfield. The 28-year-old winger hasn't been as productive in the NHL, tallying 16 goals and 12 helpers in 111 regular-season outings, but his switch to the Islanders organization could see him make his 2025-26 NHL debut sooner rather than later.