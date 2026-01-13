Bjugstad (upper body) was taken off injured reserve and will face the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bjugstad will return to the lineup following a 15-game stint on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Before getting hurt, the veteran forward was struggling to produce offensively, going 10 games without producing a point while only adding 13 shots. Even with his injury woes behind him, Bjugstad's lack of production could see him serving as a healthy scratch periodically.