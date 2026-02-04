Bjugstad was acquired by New Jersey from St. Louis on Wednesday in exchange for Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional 2026 fourth-round draft pick.

Bjugstad had six goals, seven points, 25 PIM and 73 hits in 35 outings with St. Louis in 2025-26 before the trade. He'll probably be limited to a bottom-six role with the Devils, but that might still result in him getting more ice time than the 11:38 he averaged with the Blues this season.