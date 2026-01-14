Bjugstad scored a shorthanded game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Hurricanes.

The veteran center opened the scoring early in the second period, picking the top corner over Brandon Bussi's glove from the faceoff dot, and it would be all the offensive support Joel Hofer would need. Bjugstad was returning from a 15-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and both the shortie and the GWG were his first of the season. Through 26 contests in 2025-26, Bjugstad has five goals but only six points with 53 hits, 42 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating.