The Devils announced Thursday that Bjugstad underwent successful surgery to repair a torn left pectoral muscle last week and will be sidelined for approximately 4-6 months.

Bjugstad sustained his injury in early September while doing offseason training, and he'll be unavailable for a sizable portion of the 2026-27 campaign after undergoing surgery. He made 61 regular-season appearances between the Blues and Devils last year and recorded six goals, three assists, 108 hits, 33 blocked shots and 33 PIM while averaging 10:56 of ice time. Given his return timetable, it appears as though Bjugstad will be sidelined until at least mid-January at the earliest, with the potential that his absence extends later into the season.