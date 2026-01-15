Thomas (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Thursday and will be out for at least two weeks.

Thomas could be in danger of missing all 10 of the Blues' games prior to the Olympic break, with the club saying he would be re-evaluated at the two-week mark. With the lengthy layoff, the 26-year-old center will almost certainly miss the 80-point threshold for the first time since 2022-23. In the meantime, Brayden Schenn figures to continue serving in a first-line role with Thomas on the shelf.