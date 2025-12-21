Thomas recorded two even-strength goals and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Thomas was a dominant offensive force for the Blues and participated in three of the team's six goals. This was Thomas' third multi-point effort across his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he's racked up nine points (five goals, four helpers), 18 shots on goal, three hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.