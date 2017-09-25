Brandon Prust: Released from PTO
Prust was released from his professional tryout agreement Monday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.
Prust was brought in by Los Angeles back in August, but wasn't able to make enough of an impression and will now return to the free agent pool. After playing 35 games with Vancouver during the 2015-16 campaign, Prust was out of the league last year and will need to prove that he's worthy of regular-season roster spot elsewhere.
More News
-
Kings' Brandon Prust: Hoping to earn contract•
-
Brandon Prust: Will not yet be signed•
-
Maple Leafs' Brandon Prust: Ready for training camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Brandon Prust: Joins Toronto with PTO agreement•
-
Canucks' Brandon Prust: Done for season•
-
Canucks' Brandon Prust: Clears waivers, goes to Utica•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...