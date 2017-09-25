Prust was released from his professional tryout agreement Monday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Prust was brought in by Los Angeles back in August, but wasn't able to make enough of an impression and will now return to the free agent pool. After playing 35 games with Vancouver during the 2015-16 campaign, Prust was out of the league last year and will need to prove that he's worthy of regular-season roster spot elsewhere.