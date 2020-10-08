Perlini did not get a qualifying offer from the Red Wings and will become a UFA on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Perlini played 40 games between the Red Wings and Blackhawks in 2019-20, registering just four points and a minus-18 rating. The forward is now three years removed from his career-high 30-point output with the Coyotes in 2017-18. Perlini will be on his fourth team in three seasons if he doesn't return to the Red Wings when free agency opens Friday.