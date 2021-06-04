Smith tallied a goal on four shots and added a pair of hits Thursday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Islanders in Game 3.

Smith (lower body) received a seeing-eye Taylor Hall feed in the slot and buried a wrister past Semyon Varlamov to open the scoring just under six minutes into the game. After sitting out Game 2 with his injury, Smith was able to log 14:45 of ice time Thursday, including duty on Boston's second power-play unit. The 31-year-old has two goals and two assists in seven playoff contests.