Bruins' David Backes: Nearing return from illness

Backes (illness) returned to practice Tuesday and has not been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Canucks yet, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Backes has apparently lost 10 pounds during his battle with diverticulitis, but his early return to practice is encouraging and puts him well ahead of the 3-to-4 week timeline initially set out for him. Also encouraging is the fact that the Bruins demoted Austin Czarnik and Danton Heinen on Tuesday, making way for Backes and Patrice Bergeron (lower body) to potentially make their returns to the lineup in the near future.