Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that Moore underwent an unspecified surgery this week, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Moore was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury March 11. This surgery is likely related, but the Bruins didn't elaborate on the severity or nature of his injury. The 30-year-old blueliner likely will miss at least a couple of weeks, hampering the depth of a depleted Bruins blue line.