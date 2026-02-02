Harris (ankle) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Providence and activated off long-term injured reserve Monday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Harris is far from a lock to play for the Bruins, even with his addition to the roster, as he'll need to edge out the likes of Mason Lohrei or Hampus Lindholm for a spot in the lineup. Still, if Harris gets into the lineup, it will be his first NHL game since Oct. 21 versus the Panthers.