Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Medically cleared
Grzelcyk (concussion) has been medically cleared and is expected to rejoin the lineup against St. Louis for Game 7 on Wednesday. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters, "Looks like he'll go in."
Grzelcyk missed the previous four games due to his concussion, but appears set to rejoin the lineup in time for the final tilt of the season. Prior to getting hurt, the defender tallied seven points (five on the power play), 33 shots and 15 hits in 19 outings. With Grzelcyk cleared to play, Connor Clifton figures to be the odd man out on the blue line.
