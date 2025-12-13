Brown logged three assists in AHL Providence's 4-1 win over Hershey on Friday.

Brown has seen his pace drop in recent weeks, though both of his three-point efforts this year have come in the last eight games. The veteran forward is at 10 goals, 27 points, 72 shots and a plus-16 rating across 24 appearances. He's on pace for his best AHL campaign -- he's never topped the 50-point mark or sustained a point-per-game pace before.