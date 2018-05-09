Bruins' Riley Nash: Facing potential surgery

Nash has dealt with a hip injury for the past three months and could require offseason surgery, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Nash also suffered a concussion when he was hit in the head by a shot March 31, causing him to miss the next seven games, including the first two of the postseason. After playing phenomenally in the absence of an injured Patrice Bergeron, tallying 13 points in 13 games from Feb. 27 to March 23, Nash was only able to muster a single point in the final 13 contests on the campaign. Regardless of whether he'll require surgery or not, Nash is due for a big raise as an unrestricted free agent this summer after finishing the 2017-18 regular season with 15 goals and 26 assists -- both career highs.